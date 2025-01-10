Royal Oak Leprechaun 2025 Schedule Released

January 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release









Royal Oak Leprechauns in action

(Royal Oak Leprechauns) Royal Oak Leprechauns in action(Royal Oak Leprechauns)

Royal Oak, MI - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule for the 2025 season. The summer slate features 24 teams and will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Monday, May 26.

"The Northwoods League's 32nd season is a testament to our dedication to both the development of collegiate athletes and the communities we serve," said Ryan Voz, President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "This year's schedule not only highlights our tradition of excellence but also our continued efforts to innovate and enhance the fan experience. We can't wait to welcome fans back to the ballparks for another unforgettable summer of baseball."

The Royal Oak Leprechauns Opening Day is set for Monday, May 26th. The 72-game season schedule features 36 home dates at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner at 13 Mile and Woodward. Opening Week features six straight games as the 2024 NWL Champion Kalamazoo Growlers come to town for a two-game Opening Day set. The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kenosha Kingfish each follow with two game sets as well for Opening Week.

"Our inaugural season was incredible and we're getting ready for an even bigger and better second season," General Manager and Owner Mark Sackett said. "We have great in-state rivalry matchups with Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. And we can't wait to take on the rest of the league. We've been working this off-season to improve upon our already FANtastic experience at #TheLuckyCorner for 2025."

Tickets for the 2025 season are available now for purchase on the team's official website. Each creative and personalized Leprechaun season ticket package offers significant savings and exclusive perks, including reserved seating and access to special events. Check out the Bleacher Creature Crew 10-Game Package, Leps Club Five Game Package, the Paddy Pick 'Em Five Game Plan or our exclusive Season Ticket Package and more!

Fans can follow the Leprechauns on social media - Facebook, Instagram and X - for the latest team news, roster updates and game results. Or visit RoyalOakLeprechauns.com. Mark your calendars TODAY!

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. This season will see interleague play continue as teams in the Great Plains Division will face teams in the Great Lakes Division throughout the season.

The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second-half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains divisions will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second-half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff-eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

Full league schedules can be found at northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going here and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 10, 2025

Royal Oak Leprechaun 2025 Schedule Released - Royal Oak Leprechauns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.