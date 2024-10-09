Royal Oak Leprechauns Host First Annual Paddy O'Dinger Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park

October 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - The air is crisp, the cider mills are open and the MLB playoffs are in full swing (GO TIGERS!). That can only mean one thing--it's October, and Halloween is just around the corner! The Royal Oak Leprechauns are thrilled to announce the first annual Paddy O'Dinger's Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park on October 25th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for a sweet stroll like no other! Step through our spooky tunnel, cross the field where the Leprechauns play and wind your way through Memorial Park--#TheLuckyCorner, collecting treats along the way. Our amazing community partners will have trick-or-treat stations scattered throughout the park. Special thanks to Ronald McDonald House, McDonald's (13/Woodward), Judson Center, Howard Hanna, Selling Woodward/Max Broock and the Royal Oak Titans.

But that's not all--there's plenty more to enjoy! Savor mouth-watering bites from the House of Mac food truck, indulge in other festive goodies and let loose in our ever-popular bounce house. For some added fun, grab a bean bag and challenge your friends to a game of cornhole. Plus, to celebrate all things Leprechauns, we're offering 15% off all merch for the evening! Royal Oak Leprechaun Owner and General Manager Mark Sackett is ready to get #TheLuckyCorner decorated for Halloween.

"We are so excited for Paddy O'Dinger's Halloween Stroll at Memorial Park," Sackett said. "With the city not having a planned event, we wanted to step in and provide this for the kids of Royal Oak and the surrounding area at Royal Oak's Premier Park--Memorial Park--#TheLuckyCorner, home of your Royal Oak Leprechauns."

The event is free and open to all ages, so don't forget to show up in your best costume--Paddy himself will be looking for some seriously impressive outfits. Whether spooky, silly or spectacular, the Leprechauns can't wait to see what you've got! The historic baseball field and Royal Oak's Premier Park will be decorated with plenty of Halloween spirit.

"We have a great plan for a spooky tunnel and a nice long stroll with Paddy O'Dinger throughout Memorial Park," Sackett said. "This will be a great event for families and young children. Get to the park, get your treats and give Paddy a high five."

Mark your calendars for a night of fun, frights and festivities! See you on October 25th!

