2022 Kalamazoo Growler Named Brooks Wallace Award Recipient and Second-Team All-American

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 20, Griff O'Ferrall, a 2022 Kalamazoo Growler, was named the Brooks Wallace Award winner, given out each year to the best collegiate shortstop in the nation.

This season, a part of a Virginia squad that made the College World Series for the second straight season and third in the last four years, O'Ferrall was one of the toughest outs in the country.

On Friday, June 14, O'Ferrall was named a 2nd-Team All-American, one of two former Growlers to be named an All-American this season. Teammates in 2022, O'Ferrall and Banks Tolley both ended their final college seasons as one of the best players in the country.

O'Ferrall is one of just two players in Virginia history to produce back-to-back 90-hit seasons. He has the most hits (270) and runs scored (196) of any three-year player in program history. O'Ferrall has started every game for UVA at shortstop since arriving on grounds as a freshman in 2022.

In Kalamazoo, O'Ferrall dominated at the plate helping propel the Growlers to its first-ever Northwoods League title. Across 24 games played, O'Ferrall slashed .343/.452/.448 while smacking eight extra-base hits and driving in 23 RBI. The slugger had a hit in 21 games, including 11 separate multi-hit nights.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow as the MLB Draft is just 24 days away.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.