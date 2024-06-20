Indiana Lefty Ryan Kraft Strikes out Growlers-Record 14 Batters
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - Behind a record performance by Indiana junior Ryan Kraft, the Kalamazoo Growlers (12-9) held on for a 1-0 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (12-10).
In what has been a heated back-and-forth battle for second place in the Great Lakes East, Wednesday's doubleheader began with a pure pitcher's dual. While Kenosha righty Brody Krzysiack struck out a career-high nine through six innings, the Growlers would steal the show.
In his second start of the season, Ryan Kraft dazzled striking out the side three separate times, completing six scoreless innings while giving up just three hits. Of his 21 batters faced, Kraft struck out a Growlers single-game franchise record 14. The mark surpasses the previous record of 12 matched three times in Growlers history.
After two separate inning-ending double-plays and 10 men left on, K-Zoo finally poked through offensively in the sixth. After a single and a stolen base by Jeremy Comer, Joey Winters came up clutch again shooting an RBI double into the right-field corner scoring the game's only run.
The Growlers bullpen picked up right where Kraft left off, striking out six of the final 11 batters faced ending the game on an immaculate inning from Tyler Papenbrock. Papenbrock secured his second save of the season as the Growlers struck out a single-game franchise record 20 batters.
