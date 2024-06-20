Pit Spitters' Rally Comes to a Thundering Halt

Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the doubleheader, and game three of the series the against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 4-2, in front of 987 fans at Memorial Park.

Coming off of the 11th longest game in Northwoods League Baseball history, the Pit Spitters had momentum following their come from behind extra innings win. However, the Leprechauns offense spoiled the momentum in the bottom of the second inning. Riley Frost was hit by a pitch, JR Bedford doubled to left field, and Saborn Campbell walked to load the bases. Ryan Mckay singled to right field scoring Frost and Bedford to give the Leprechauns a 2-0 lead. Jacob Billings grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Campbell extending their lead to 3-0. Parker Pictor singled, scoring Billings to cap off their early rally. Following the conclusion of the sixth inning, the game entered a 30-minute lighting delay. Following the delay, the Pit Spitters energy found lighting in a bottle as Cole Prout led off the top of the seventh with a walk. Jt Sokolove tripled, scoring Cole Prout to cutting the Leprechauns lead to 4-1. Brett Rozman was hit by a pitch and then Brett Denby came through with a single to center field scoring Sokolove to make it 4-2. Michael Tchavdarov reached base following an error committed by left fielder Campbell loading the bases with one out. The real storm hit during Ethan Guerra's at-bat wiping out any chances of a playable field. The game was postponed and then later called on behalf of the Northwoods League, handing the Pit Spitters a 4-2 loss.

The Pit Spitters drop to 11-12 on the season, while the Leprechauns drop to 12-11. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer threw six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, three walks, and striking out five.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Royal Oak for the fourth game of the series as well as the final game of the road trip. First pitch of game one is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

