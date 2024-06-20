Dock Spiders Drop Game One 5-3 After Late Rally by Battle Creek

Fond du Lac, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday at Herr-Baker Field, falling to Battle Creek with a final score of 5-3. This loss puts the Dock Spiders at 7-16 for the season.

The scoring started in the second inning when Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) to score, putting the Dock Spiders ahead 1-0.

Battle Creek responded in the fifth inning with three runs. The rally included RBI singles from Xavier Ulrich (Wagner College), Ben Fierenzi (Long Island University), and Mason Hamlin (University of Texas Permian Basin), giving the Battle Jacks a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Dock Spiders reclaimed the lead by scoring three runs, highlighted by a two-run double from Jake Surane (UW-Oshkosh), pushing the Dock Spiders ahead 4-3.

Noah Tschopp started on the mound for Fond du Lac and delivered a strong performance, retiring the first 12 batters he faced. He pitched 6.0 innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out six.

Battle Creek tied the game in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Alex Fernandes (University of Memphis) hit a single that brought home a run, evening the score at 4-4. RHP Austin Kutz (Canisius College) then retired the next batter to end the inning without further damage.

The score remained tied until the ninth inning. With runners on second and third and two outs, a wild pitch allowed Ben Fierenzi to score, giving Battle Creek a 5-4 lead. The Battle Jacks added another insurance run in the same inning, extending their lead to 6-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Dock Spiders managed to bring the tying run to the plate but were unable to score, falling 6-4.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:35 PM on Thursday evening. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat, courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

