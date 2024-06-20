Rockers Gear up for Doubleheader with the Mud Puppies

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers are back in town for a pair of matchups against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Green Bay enters today on the heels of a 5-3 over the Dock Spiders in Fond du Lac last night.

In that victory, the Rockers trio of pitchers Quinn Saunders (Case Western Reserve), Kyle Dobyns (Hawaii), and Jake Toporek (Wagner) stole the show. Each of those three pitchers allowed less than three hits, and the tandem combined for 10 strikeouts.

Saunders started for Green Bay, only giving up one run to maintain his team-best 1.64 ERA. Meanwhile Dobyns picked up the win to move to 2-0, while Toporek's four punch outs put him in the team-lead with 19 on the summer.

The Rockers set out to carry over that solid pitching when they host the Mud Puppies for a doubleheader today. Minnesota, which only plays 36 games (all on the road), is 1-7 following a loss at Madison yesterday. The Mud Puppies are batting just .194 on the season with 86 strikeouts total.

Green Bay's starting pitcher for game one, Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota), looks to take advantage of Minnesota's batting woes. The right-hander is making his fourth start of the summer, with his last coming on June 13 against Fond du Lac. Through three starts, Capomaccio has 10 strikeouts and nine walks over nine-and-one-third innings pitched.

As for the Mud Puppies, they intend to roll with Will Fazio (Saint John's - Minnesota) on the bump. The southpaw has a pair of starts under his belt, in which he's given up just three runs over eight frames. Fazio also has eight punch outs during that stretch.

Then in the second leg of the doubleheader, Green Bay is starting with Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas). Howell last pitched on Tuesday, where he lasted just over one frame, giving up three runs against the Dock Spiders.

To celebrate the Rockers' first doubleheader of the year, there will be a pair of promotions. For game one it's Kids & Seniors Day at Capital Credit Union Park. So, fans should bring their little ones and be on the lookout for characters from Frozen, Paw Patrol, and Bluey!

For the second game of the day, it's Thirsty Thursday, so all domestic taps will be half-priced through the fifth inning!

Double the games also means double the live music. The Coves are performing from the time gates open at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow through the third inning of game one. Then from 5:30 p.m. through the third inning of game two, music will be provided by NEW Dueling Pianos.

