Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in Rain Delayed Matchup

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers bounced back from a loss against the Dock Spiders with a 5-3 victory to split the two-game series.

The start of the game was delayed due to inclement weather. First pitch was delayed nearly two hours to 8:15 pm.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the third when Nick Harms (Case Western) stole home on a wild pitch. But Fond Du Lac quickly retaliated in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two and taking their first lead of the game 2-1.

But the Rockers bats stayed hot in the middle of the game, with a Jake Bold (Princeton) RBI single to score Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) in the fifth. The momentum continued with a Mateo Matthews (Wagner) deep double, and a Sam Miller (Columbia) sac fly to score two more to make the score 4-2.

Nick Harms (Case Western) scored on a second past ball in the eighth to grab an insurance run for the Rockers. The Dock Spiders got one of their own in the bottom half of the inning, but could not get any more, and Green Bay held on to win 5-3.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a double header against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, and game two is slated to start at 6:35 pm. Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) and Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) are projected to start the first and second games respectively. The Coves will perform live music before the first contest, and the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform prior to the second. Both are set to begin an hour before first pitch.

