Loggers Take Game 1 of Day/Night Doubleheader vs Rochester Honkers
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers secured a decisive victory in the first game of the day/night doubleheader against the Rochester Honkers, with a final score of 7-0. The match, held at Copeland Park, attracted a crowd of 1,625 fans.
Logger's starting pitcher Tate Hess (Louisiana at Lafayette) delivered a stellar performance, pitching four innings, striking out four batters, and allowing no runs. Reliever Logan Runde (FIU) continued the strong pitching, covering five innings and also striking out four.
Rochester's starter Nathen Nino (Fresno City) struggled, lasting three innings while giving up five runs and striking out four.
The Loggers ignited their offense in the bottom of the third inning, scoring five runs. The scoring began with RBI walks from Luke Davis (Long Beach City) and Case Sanderson (Nebraska), followed by a bases-clearing double from Ryan Kucherak (LSU), which brought in three runs.
Kucherak further solidified the Loggers' lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single to right field, bringing his total to five RBIs for the game, making the score 7-0.
With this win, the La Crosse Loggers improve their record to 11-9, while the Rochester Honkers fall to 5-18. The second game of the day/night doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. at Copeland Park.
