Rivets Triumph Over Kokomo Jackrabbits in Thrilling 4-3 Victory
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets edged out the Kokomo Jackrabbits with a 4-3 win on Wednesday night at Rivets Stadium in a nail-biting contest that showcased strong pitching, strategic baserunning, and pivotal defensive plays. The Jackrabbits took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with #23 J.J. Dutton scoring on a single by #25 Jack Anderson. The Rivets tied the game in the fifth when #17 Nick Barone scored after advancing on a balk and a sacrifice bunt. Both teams displayed strong defensive efforts through the middle innings. Rivets' pitcher Austin Bestul held the Jackrabbits scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, showcasing impressive control and composure. The game saw a turning point in the eighth inning when the Rivets took advantage of Kokomo's defensive errors. #2 Scott Newman was hit by a pitch and advanced on errors, eventually scoring on a wild pitch. #8 Kyle Schupmann's single drove in another run, putting the Rivets ahead 3-2. The Jackrabbits tied it again in the bottom of the eighth with a timely hit, bringing the score to 3-3. In the top of the ninth, Scott Newman reached base after being hit by a pitch and advanced on a balk and a sacrifice bunt. An error allowed Newman to score, giving the Rivets a 4-3 lead. The Rivets' defense held firm in the bottom of the ninth, securing the victory. This thrilling win highlights the Rivets' resilience and strategic play, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next game.
Rivets Triumph Over Kokomo Jackrabbits in Thrilling 4-3 Victory
