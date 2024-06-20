Dock Spiders Fall Short to Green Bay, 5-3

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action

Fond du Lac, WI - After a 1 hour and 42-minute rain delay to start the game, the Dock Spiders fell to the Green Bay Rockers, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders moved to 7-15 on the year.

The Rockers got on the board first in the third inning with a passed ball that allowed Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) to score, making it 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Dock Spiders took their first lead, putting two runs across the plate in an inning highlighted by a hit from Jake Surane (UW-Oshkosh) that scored Tyler Stack, making the score 2-1.

RHP Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) started for the Dock Spiders and went 4.0 innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. LHP Zane Loveday (Fairmont State) took over in relief in the fifth inning and allowed a run that tied the score at 2-2.

In the sixth inning, Green Bay took the lead back with a double, making the score 4-2. Both teams added a run in the eighth inning, the Dock Spiders got two aboard in the ninth but couldn't draw any closer, ultimately falling by a final score of 8-4.

The Dock Spiders face the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 11:35 AM and game two at 6:35 PM. For game one, it's Summer Fun Day at the Ballpark, so enjoy a summer afternoon with us! In game two, the first 500 fans will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

