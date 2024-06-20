Rockers Best Mud Puppies in Walk-Off Fashion

Green Bay Rockers infielder Sam Miller

(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In a scenario every baseball player dreams of, the Rockers were down one with a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth frame. That's when Green Bay infielder Sam Miller (Columbia) stepped up to the plate and blasted his fourth home run of the summer to give his squad a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The Rockers didn't start the game off as hot as they closed it, however. A solo-dinger from Minnesota's Lincoln Berry (Minnesota State-Mankato) put the Mud Puppies up 1-0 in just the second at-bat of the contest. Then in the third inning, Green Bay gave up four runs en route to a 5-0 deficit.

That's when the Rockers flipped a switch, though. In the bottom of the third, Mason Eckelman (Ohio State) crushed his first home run of the season to chip into the deficit.

Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth, and Matteo Matthews (Wagner) launched his second home run of the summer over the right field wall at Capital Credit Union Park. With that pair of jacks, Green Bay went from down 5-0 to down just 5-4.

From there, Sam Miller walked the Rockers off to give the team their ninth win of the campaign.

Miller's heroics were made possible, in large part, by the Green Bay Bullpen. Henry Chabot (Chapman) tossed nearly five innings of relief, giving up no earned runs on just five hits. The right-hander also had five strikeouts on the day, which gives him a team-best 24 this summer.

Meanwhile, Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) threw one-and-two-third-innings with no hits allowed. The returning 2023 champion picked up his first win of the season with his effort.

Green Bay and Minnesota square off in the second leg of today's doubleheader tonight at 6:35 p.m. The Rockers are slated to start Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) while the Mud Puppies are rolling with Liam Martin (Dakota County Technical College).

It's also Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, so fans can get half-priced domestic taps through the fifth innings while Green Bay and Minnesota duke it out for the second time today.

