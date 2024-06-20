Bismarck Falls to St. Cloud 16-2, Drop Six out of Last Seven

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Larks never led in the final game of the four-game series, surrendering double-digit runs for the eighth time this season.

Pitching was strong for the Rox again tonight starting with Brandt Thompson (Missouri State University) who delivered five strong innings with an earned run and eight strikeouts. Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) and Kristopher Sosnowski (University of Central Florida) secured the win, tossing three scoreless in the backend, striking out six total while allowing one baserunner.

After Bismarck starter Luke Zimmer (University of Jamestown) retired from the side to start his debut, Jackson Haugee (University of Kansas) deposited a 2-1 fastball way over the left field wall for a solo home run.

St. Cloud extended their lead in the fourth, backed by a walk, an RBI double from Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky), and a two-out RBI single from Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts). The Rox extended their lead to 6-0 in the following inning, scoring three runs on four hits and an error. Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) led off the frame with a single followed by Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria) who singled and was eliminated on a fielder's choice the following play. Tyler Bishop (University Nebraska Omaha) singled to right field to score Amundson and Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) drove in another on a single through the right side of the infield.

The Larks responded in the bottom of the fifth, scratching across their first run on a pair of hits. Mathis Meurant (University of Arizona) singled to start the frame and scored on a two-out single from Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University).

The Rox kept their foot on the gas, scoring ten runs in the next three innings. Trey King (University of Georgia) walked to start the sixth and scored on a double down the right-field line from Francesco Barbieri. After advancing to third on an errant pickoff attempt, Barbieri scored on a sacrifice fly from Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) to extend the lead to seven. St. Cloud scored two more in the seventh starting with Ben Higdon who walked for the second time tonight and scored on the following at-bat on a double snuck inside the third base line from Jackson Haugee. Carter Hanson recorded his second RBI of the evening directly after, lacing a single to center field. Sawyer Smith, Carter Bishop, and Jake Perry drew three consecutive walks to start the eighth, setting the stage for a six-run inning. With the bases clogged, Ben Higdon hit a ball off the base of the left field wall, scoring one on a very long single. After the first out of the inning was recorded, Carter Hanson lifted a ball high to left field misplayed by the Larks' outfielder, allowing a run to score without recording an out. Georgia freshman Trey King capitalized on the mistake, recording his first hit of the season on a bases-clearing triple lined to the right-field corner. Kaden Amundson flew out to left field, allowing King to trot home for St. Cloud's sixteenth and final run.

The Larks hit the road for a two-game series in Rochester on Saturday and Sunday before traveling to Dickinson for a single game with the Big Sticks. Bismarck will conclude June with four games at home starting June 25th for two games with Mankato and two with Wilmar. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.