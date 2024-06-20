Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Award
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 19, Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft was named the Northwoods League pitcher of the night.
Kraft, in his second outing of the season, was lights out against the Kenosha Kingfish. The southpaw struck out a Growlers franchise record 14 batters across six scoreless innings just giving up three hits without walking a batter.
Facing just 21 batters, Kraft struck out the side three separate times propelling the Growlers to a team-record 20 total strikeouts in a 1-0 win in game one of the doubleheader.
With the accolade, the Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award three separate times, tied for the most of any franchise in the league. This is the 10th time K-Zoo has won the award since the start of last season, the most of any franchise.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2024
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Named Brooks Wallace Award Recipient and Second-Team All-American - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Award - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Indiana Lefty Ryan Kraft Strikes out Growlers-Record 14 Batters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Royal Oak Leprechaun Game Time Change Due to Wednesday's Storm - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Rockers Gear up for Doubleheader with the Mud Puppies - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Split DH with Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Fall Short to Green Bay, 5-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in Rain Delayed Matchup - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Outhit Woodchucks, But Wausau More Efficient in 7-5 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Ride a Nine-Run Eighth to a 15-11 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Pit Spitters' Rally Comes to a Thundering Halt - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Barbieri, Dahle Bring Big Performances in 10-Inning Loss to Bismarck - St. Cloud Rox
- Bismarck Outbattles St. Cloud, End Five Game Skid in 7-6 Walk-Off Win - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Named Brooks Wallace Award Recipient and Second-Team All-American
- Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Award
- Indiana Lefty Ryan Kraft Strikes out Growlers-Record 14 Batters
- 2022 Kalamazoo Growlers Griff O'Ferrall Named 2024 Gold Glove Recipient
- Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Growlers Drop to Third in Great Lakes East