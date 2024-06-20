Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Award

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 19, Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft was named the Northwoods League pitcher of the night.

Kraft, in his second outing of the season, was lights out against the Kenosha Kingfish. The southpaw struck out a Growlers franchise record 14 batters across six scoreless innings just giving up three hits without walking a batter.

Facing just 21 batters, Kraft struck out the side three separate times propelling the Growlers to a team-record 20 total strikeouts in a 1-0 win in game one of the doubleheader.

With the accolade, the Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award three separate times, tied for the most of any franchise in the league. This is the 10th time K-Zoo has won the award since the start of last season, the most of any franchise.

