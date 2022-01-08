Stewart Recalled by Manitoba

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Dean Stewart has been recalled to the Manitoba Moose.

Stewart, 25, signed a contract with the Moose during this past offseason and was assigned to the Thunder on October 12. He has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games so far this season

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native joined the Thunder last January and quickly acclimated himself. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 points (6g, 30a). Stewart led all rookies in assists and was second in plus/minus (+22).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner completed a four-year career at the University of Omaha and was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart Award.

Wichita closes the weekend tonight in Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

