Pelech Makes History in 3-1 Victory for Atlanta

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (15-13-2-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-13-3-3) by a score of 3-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Saturday Night. Gladiators forward Mike Pelech reached 600 ECHL points with a goal and an assist.

First Star: Mike Pelech- game-winning goal, assist

Second Star: Tim Davison- goal, two assists

Third Star: Gabe Guertler- goal

After a scoreless first period, Atlanta broke the deadlock early in the second period when Derek Nesbitt found Gabe Guertler in front of the net. Guertler slotted it past Greenville Goaltender John Lethemon to make it 1-0 and record his seventh goal of the season (5:01).

Shortly after notching a goal, Gabe Guertler dropped the gloves with Bryce Reddick. The scuffle ended with Guertler wrestling Reddick down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.

The Glads took a 2-0 advantage midway through the second period after Tim Davison faked a slap shot and sent the puck through the low slot to Mike Pelech who fired it past Lethemon (10:57). Pelech's tally marked his 600th ECHL point, and he became the eighth player in league history to reach the 600-point plateau. He also passed Phil Berger (599 points) for eighth in all-time ECHL points.

Greenville cut the lead to 2-1 late in the third period after Anthony Rinaldi scored from the low slot (14:06).

Atlanta made it 3-1 late in the third period after Tim Davison scored a shorthanded empty-netter from the opposite blue line to seal the 3-1 victory (19:38).

Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his night stopping all but one shot in his direction with 37 saves on 38 shots for Atlanta.

The Gladiators take the ice again tomorrow against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.