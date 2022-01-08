Forward Kyle Bonis Returns to the Walleye

Toledo Walleye forward Kyle Bonis

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Kyle Bonis has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

Bonis played for the Toledo Alumni on December 30, 2021 outside at Fifth Third Field before deciding to return the Walleye. The Lindsay, Ontario native has appeared in 204 games for Toledo dating back to 2014 and he ranks fifth all-time in scoring with 170 points. His 95 goals are third-most in Walleye history. The 32-year-old still owns the single season Walleye record with 36 goals in the 2014-2015 campaign. The 2019-2020 season was his last as a player in which he skated in 32 games with 12 goals and 12 assists for Toledo. In his career, Bonis has also skated in 101 career AHL games with 15 goals and nine assists, including appearing in an AHL-best 52 games for the Rochester Americans with ten goals and two assists in 2016-2017.

In four years at Ferris State (2009-2013), Bonis picked up 47 goals and 30 assists over 136 total games played. As a senior in 2012-13 he scored 19 goals, was Second Team for the Senior CLASS Award and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He helped the Bulldogs win a CCHA regular season championship in the 2011-12 season with a college-high 31 points (19G, 12A).

