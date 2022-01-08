Game Notes

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #32 vs Iowa

1/8/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Tristan Thompson had a goal and an assist, both Alec Butcher and Zach Court scored and David Tendeck made 36 saves on 38 shots, powering the Rush to a 3-2 win over the visiting Iowa Heartlanders, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

NO RUST TO KNOCK OFF: David Tendeck played for the first time since December 17 on Friday, a period of three weeks in-between the two starts. Circumstances including the holiday break and a stint with the Arizona Coyotes Taxi Squad had kept Tendeck out of the Rush net but he slotted in with no issues and made 36 saves on 38 shots in the Rapid City win. On the season, Tendeck is 4-9-0-0 in 13 appearances and has a 3.12 goals against average and .915 save percentage..

POINTS FROM THE BLUE LINE: Rush defenseman Tristan Thompson registered a goal and an assist on Friday night, his second multi-point game this season. Thompson now has 18 points on the season on four goals and 14 assists and leads Rush blueliners in each of those categories. He is tied for 12th in the ECHL in points by a defenseman and has the 3rd highest point total for a rookie defenseman. Thompson, who owns the longest Rapid City point streak this season at seven games, now has points in four straight.

WORKING ON THE WEEKEND: Rapid City's win on Friday improved its record in home games on Fridays to 6-0-0-0. Overall this season, the Rush are 8-3-0-0 on Fridays, their best record on any day of the week. That success has not carried over to Saturdays, as Rapid City is just 1-6-1-0 in games played on Saturdays and 1-4-0-0 at home.

HEATING UP AT HOME: The Rush have gone 3-1-1-0 in their last five games, all of which have been played at home. Saturday marks the sixth of seven games in a row that will take place at The Monument Ice Arena. This season, the Rush are 8-6-1-1 at home as opposed to 6-7-1-1 on the road. Following the current seven-game stretch, nine of Rapid City's next 12 games will be played on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jake Wahlin has points in three straight games and in four of his last five...the Rush have scored 95 goals this season and allowed 95 goals...Iowa has now lost four games in a row and averages the second-fewest goals for (2.47) and second-most goals against (3.90) in the ECHL this season...the Rush were outshot, 38-34, on Friday and have been outshot in 20 of their 31 games this season. They are 9-9-2-0 during such occasions.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Heartlanders will conclude their weekend set on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

