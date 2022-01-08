Second Period Too Much to Handle as Rabbits Fall 3-1 to Gladiators
January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
DULUTH, G.A. - A two-goal second period was too much to overcome, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 3-1 to the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Gas South Arena.
After a scoreless first period that saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot Atlanta 9-8, the Gladiators scored the opening goal at 5:01 in the second off the stick Gabe Guertler. At 10:58, Michael Pelech scored his 600th ECHL point, a power-play goal, to give the Gladiators the 2-0 advantage.
Beyond the midway point of the third, Greenville found an answering goal as Anthony Rinaldi danced his way through the Gladiators defense for his second of the season at 14:06. At 19:38, Atlanta's Tim Davison scored the empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 Gladiators victory.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-13-3-3 while the Gladiators improve to 15-13-2-1 on the season.
Greenville returns home on Sunday, January 9, for the conclusion of the three-game weekend with the Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
