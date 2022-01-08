Second Period Too Much to Handle as Rabbits Fall 3-1 to Gladiators

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







DULUTH, G.A. - A two-goal second period was too much to overcome, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 3-1 to the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Gas South Arena.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot Atlanta 9-8, the Gladiators scored the opening goal at 5:01 in the second off the stick Gabe Guertler. At 10:58, Michael Pelech scored his 600th ECHL point, a power-play goal, to give the Gladiators the 2-0 advantage.

Beyond the midway point of the third, Greenville found an answering goal as Anthony Rinaldi danced his way through the Gladiators defense for his second of the season at 14:06. At 19:38, Atlanta's Tim Davison scored the empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 Gladiators victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-13-3-3 while the Gladiators improve to 15-13-2-1 on the season.

Greenville returns home on Sunday, January 9, for the conclusion of the three-game weekend with the Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.