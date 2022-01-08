Iowa Drops Narrow Affair at Rapid City, 3-2

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped to the Rapid City Rush, 3-2, Friday at The Monument. Iowa scored a pair of power-play goals, courtesy of Cole Stallard and Bryce Misley.

Stallard's score evened the game, 1-1, with about three minutes to go in the middle frame. Stallard received a backdoor pass from Joe Widmar into the left circle, and found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Misley's man-up goal brought the score to within one late in the third, good for his team-leading sixth power-play goal. Grabbing a rebound at net front, Misley easily flicked the puck over the goal line.

Tristan Thompson potted the first goal of the night after a scoreless first. After Stallard tied the game late in the second, Alec Butcher reclaimed the lead for the Rush 18 seconds into the third. The eventual game-winning goal came at even strength at 10:37. A saucer pass from Jake Wahlin at the left point found Zach Court at the low slot for an easy deflection into the net.

David Tendick earned the win for Rapid City saving 36. Corbin Kaczperski took the loss for Iowa stopping 31.

The Heartlanders and Rapid City continue the three-game weekend set Sat., Jan. 8 at 8:05 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 9 at 5:05 p.m. All Heartlanders games can be streamed through iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive and on Flohockey.tv.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Hockey is for Everyone© Night

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Sports Career Fair / College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.