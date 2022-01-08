Stingrays Fall in Saturday Night Affair

ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (10-17-3-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (18-8-3-3) by a final score of 5-2 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida opened the scoring 2:38 into the first stanza as Ben Masella cut around the defense and put home his fourth of the season. Alex Aleardi fed a beautiful pass as he hit the ice, finding Masella alone on the right circle for the one-on-one past a screened netminder.

John Pendenza flipped a quick shot past Logan Flodell for the 2-0 lead before the end of the first period. Levko Koper backhanded a loose puck for Pendenza at the end line where he snapped a shot past on the near post.

Koper picked up one of his own goals early in the second on a three-on-two rush for Florida. Aleardi and Masella connected before finding Koper inside the left circle where he lifted the puck over Flodell's glove for the three goal lead.

Nick Isaacson tallied his second assist in the second straight game on Jade Miller's goal three minutes later. Parker Gahagan halted Isaacson's shot from the left circle but Miller crashed the net, backhanding a shot over the netminder, and cutting the back to two.

The Everblades regained the three goal lead again 44 seconds into the third period as Nathan Perkovich fired a shot into the back of the net just as a power play expired.

Entering back into the lineup, Carter Cowlthorp scored his seventh goal of the year, slamming home a rebound midway through the third period. Carter Allen picked up the assist, firing a shot on net for Cowlthorp to clean up the loose puck.

Florida iced the game late in regulation as Jake Jaremko banked a puck off the board and into the empty net, sealing a 5-2 victory for the Everblades.

