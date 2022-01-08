ECHL Transactions - January 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Shawn Bates, F

Reading:

Ryan Roth, F

Trois-Rivières:

Simon-Claude Blackburn, F

Samuel Blier, F

Philippe Charbonneau, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Colin Markison, F from Jacksonville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/7]

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Busch, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Sammy Bernard, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Brennan Sanford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Greg Mauldin, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/7]

Maine:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Abbotsford

Newfoundland:

Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Abbotsford

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kyle Bonis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Meilleur, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Christophe Losier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Tulsa:

Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG

Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Utah:

Add Matthew Boucher, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brody Claeys, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Add Nick Sorkin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Rob Behling, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Cam Clarke, D activated from reserve

Delete Dean Stewart, D recalled by Manitoba

