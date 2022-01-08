ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Shawn Bates, F
Reading:
Ryan Roth, F
Trois-Rivières:
Simon-Claude Blackburn, F
Samuel Blier, F
Philippe Charbonneau, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
South Carolina:
Colin Markison, F from Jacksonville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/7]
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Busch, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Greenville:
Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Sammy Bernard, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Brennan Sanford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Greg Mauldin, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/7]
Maine:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Abbotsford
Newfoundland:
Delete Garrett Johnston, D loaned to Abbotsford
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kyle Bonis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Meilleur, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Christophe Losier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Tulsa:
Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG
Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Utah:
Add Matthew Boucher, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brody Claeys, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Add Nick Sorkin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Rob Behling, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Cam Clarke, D activated from reserve
Delete Dean Stewart, D recalled by Manitoba
