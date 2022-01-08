ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Indy's Wyszomirski fined, suspended

Indy's Craig Wyszomirski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #388, Wheeling at Indy, on Jan. 7.

Wyszomirski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for an interference infraction at 15:03 of the third period.

Wyszomirski will miss Indy's game at Wheeling tonight (Jan. 8).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Graber fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Will Graber has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #385, Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, on Jan. 7.

Graber was assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III under Rule #40.4 at the conclusion of the game. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Graber will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Toledo (Jan. 8), at Toledo (Jan. 9), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 12) and vs. Indy (Jan. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.