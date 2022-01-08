Bajkov Hat Trick Torches Worcester, 6-2
January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, beat the Worcester Railers, 6-2, on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Santander Arena. Kirill Ustimenko made 28 saves on 30 shots, while Jimmy Poreda made 24 saves on 29 shots.
The Royals scorched the Railers in the opening period. Brayden Low scored off a deflected shot from Patrick McNally late in the period to start the rout. Patrick Bajkov scored the next two goals to make it 3-0, giving him a three-game goal streak.
Highlights from the Royals' 6-2 win over Worcester
In the second period, Brayden Low received a game misconduct and five-minute major penalty for spearing Karl Boudrias. On the power play, the Railers scored two quick goals to make the game a nail-biter. Anthony Repaci scored seconds into the power play, while New York Islanders prospects Cole Coskey scored his first ECHL goal to make it 3-2.
It was 3-2 in the third period until Jackson Cressey finished off tic-tac-toe passing in the blue paint with 1:55 to go in the game to make it 4-2. Grant Cooper scored an empty-netter seconds later before Bajkov recorded his second hat trick of the season with 31 seconds left in the game on Poreda.
