Royals Look to Hold Momentum against Worcester in Wizards and Wands Night

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa. This is the 4th of 12 meetings between the two teams this season.

After being down 2-1 in the final minutes of play in Friday night's game between the two teams, Garrett Cecere scored his first goal since before the COVID-19 pandemic with a wrister that beat Railers goaltender Colten Ellis to tie the game at two. In overtime, Trevor Gooch scored 16 seconds into the extra frame to catapult the Royals to the 3-2 win.

Gooch tied his career goal-streak with the goal at two games.

The Royals now sit in a playoff spot, fourth place, with multiple games in-hand over almost every team above them in the North Division. They have an 11-7-4-1 record with 27 points, 1 point behind Maine (four games in-hand) 2 behind Trois-Rivieres (one game in-hand) and 5 behind the division-leading Growlers, who have played one fewer game than Reading. Adirondack sits fifth, 1 point behind Reading. The Railers are last with 20 points in 24 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Worcester - Celebrate Wizards and Wands Night at the Royals' game! The first 2,000 fans will receive a Slapshot Wizard bobblehead presented by Savage Auto Group.

