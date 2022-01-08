Wichita Snaps Winless Skid with 2-1 Victory in KC
January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita closed its weekend on Saturday night in Independence, Missouri, holding off Kansas City by the final of 2-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena. The victory snaps a 14-game winless skid for the Thunder.
Garrett Schmitz and Tyler Jeanson provided the offense for Wichita while Olivier Rodrigue claimed his first ECHL win with 37 saves.
Schmitz put the Thunder on the board in the first period. Brayden Watts slid a pass across the faceoff dots and he ripped a shot on the power play for his second of the season.
Kansas City outshot the Thunder 15-5 in the second. Rodrigue made some tough saves, including several during a two-man advantage early in the frame.
Jeanson gave Wichita a 2-0 advantage midway through the third. He caught a long outlet pass from David Thomson, got behind the Mavericks defense and beat Andrew Shortridge through the five-hole on a breakaway for his third of the year.
Bailey Conger cut the lead to 2-1 with his second of the year. He put home a loose puck near the top of the crease at 14 minutes to get Kansas City back in the game.
The Mavericks had a late offensive-zone faceoff and pulled Shortridge with 1:28 left in the game. Wichita smothered the Mavericks and held on for the win.
Wichita has power play goals in five-straight games. The Thunder penalty kill was outstanding, killing off all eight chances for the Mavericks this weekend. Watts recorded his team-leading 23rd assist of the season and has points in eight-straight games. Thomson netted his first pro point with an assist.
The Thunder close a five-game series on Tuesday night against Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Tyler Jeanson scores against the Kansas City Mavericks
