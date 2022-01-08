Glads Have Eyes on Third Straight Win

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (14-13-2-1) seek their third straight win tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-3) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Atlanta owns the advantage in the season series with a 4-3-0-0 record against Greenville. The two clubs will play a total of 15 times throughout the course of the regular season.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits back in sixth place in the South Division standings with 24 points. The Swamp Rabbits have lost their last seven games dating back to Dec. 15 against Jacksonville. Greenville earned a point in four of those losses by either making it to overtime or a shootout. The Rabbits' two leading scorers Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer have both been called up to the AHL, and that leaves Diego Cuglietta on top of the scoresheet for Greenville with 18 points (9G-9A) this season. Rookie forward Brett Kemp made his return to the lineup for Greenville last night against Atlanta. Kemp has 10 points in 11 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators outgunned the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 in a shootout win last night on home ice. Eric Neiley potted two goals for the Gladiators, and Mike Pelech and Luke Nogard both tabbed multi-point nights as well. Tim Davison and Derek Nesbitt found twine in the shootout, while goaltender Tyler Parks finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots.

Pelech Approaching Milestone

Forward Mike Pelech has caught fire since Dec. 10 with 16 points (7G-9A) in his last 12 games. He also has 599 ECHL points (189G-410A) points for his career and would be the eighth player in league history to hit the 600-point plateau. Once Pelech hits 600 ECHL points, he will also pass Phil Berger (599 points) to take over eighth place in all-time ECHL points. He recently passed Allan Sirois (594 points) for ninth place in all-time ECHL points. Pelech can continue to move quickly up the ECHL leaderboard after he reaches the 600-point plateau. Wes Goldie (605 points) is seventh in all-time points, Sheldon Gorski (608 points) is sixth, and Chris Valicevic is fifth (611 points).

Good Against Greenville

Winger Luke Nogard has racked up eight points in seven games against the Swamp Rabbits. The 6-foot-1 forward owns 20 points (3G-17A) on the season, including two more helpers on Jan. 7 against Greenville. Nogard's previous scoring high came in the 2018-19 season with the Norfolk Admirals when he put up 38 points (16G-22A) in 65 games.

Kielly Rejoins Gladiators

Forward Kameron Kielly was reassigned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators on Jan. 6. Kielly did not appear in an AHL game in his most recent stint with the B-Sens, but he made an immediate impact for the Glads by tabbing an assist on Jan. 7 against Greenville. The forward has eight points (4G-4A) in his last five games with Atlanta dating back to Dec. 10. Atlanta received Kielly's ECHL rights in a trade with Rapid City on Nov. 17.

--

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

PROMOTION: Star Trek Night

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.