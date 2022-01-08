Cyclones Win Fourth Straight

Cincinnati, OH - Four different Cyclones scored in the middle period to erase a one goal deficit en route to a 5-4 Cyclones win over the Kalamazoo Wings, completing Throwback Weekend in front of 7,784 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.

The Cyclones have won a season high-four consecutive games and are 19-11-1-0 on the 2021-22 ECHL season. The 'Clones sit just one point back of the Toledo Walleye for first place in the Central Division. Kalamazoo has lost consecutive games and are 15-12-0-0 on the season.

- Jesse Schultz found the back of the net on a power play 5:37 into the first, beating Kalamazoo's Trevor Gorsuch on a one-timer in the left circle fed to him by Patrick Polino. Schultz' goal sent thousands of teddy bears to the ice just 24 hours after Justin Vaive made it rain stuffed animals on Friday. The goal was Schultz' seventh of the season and was scored in his 1,100th regular season game as a pro.

- Kalamazoo's Michael Davies struck on a power play near the midway point of the first, beating Cincinnati's Brendan Bonello in his professional debut.

- The Wings nabbed their only lead of the game just over two minutes into the second priod. Raymond Brice was hauled down on a breakaway and gifted a penalty shot, where he beat Bonello on the blocker side for the 2-1 edge.

- Cincinnati, as they've done numerous times throughout the season, rattled off multiple goals in short succession to take over the game. Three goals were scored in a 4:50 stretch, starting with Jack Van Boekel's tying drive from the left point.

- After that, the Cyclones were penalized, but capitalized on a shorthanded 2-on-1 chance created by Lincoln Griffin. The crafty forward elected to shoot rather than pass, slipping the puck through the five hole of Gorsuch.

- Less than two minutes later, Schultz intercepted a puck in the attacking end and spun a pass to Vaive in the inner-hall of the right circle for the Cyclones Captain to rip home his 10th goal of the season.

- Logan Lambdin brought the Wings back within one later in the frame, but Louie Caporusso scored what would be the game-winning-goal 17:43 into the second when the veteran center sniped a shot to make it 5-3. Caporusso now has points in six straight games and leads the club with 26 points now that Yushiroh Hirano is in the AHL. Justin Taylor got one goal back for Kalamazoo in the dying seconds of the third period to make the final 5-4.

- Bonello made 23 saves for his first professional win in his ECHL debut. He was also credited with an assist on Caporusso's game winner. He was a member of the Cyclones during training camp heading into the season and has since been with York University in USports. Gorsuch made 19 saves in the loss for Kalamazoo.

"There's some nerves and some excitement for it being my first pro start," said Bonello following the game. "These guys in that room are all awesome guys and they've welcomed me and all the other new guys with open arms. They made me feel at home."

The Cyclones aim for a perfect five game homestand when they welcome the Atlanta Gladiators to the Queen City Wednesday night.

