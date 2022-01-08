Thunder Opens Weekend with Loss to KC

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder exchanges pleasantries with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder exchanges pleasantries with the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City scored twice in a two-minute span in the third period and pulled out a 4-2 win over Wichita on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Carter Johnson and Brendan van Riemsdyk scored for the Thunder while Olivier Rodrigue stopped 37 shots in his Thunder debut.

Wichita scored first on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. Johnson found a rebound near the right circle and lifted a backhand into the net for his 11th of the season. Kansas City argued that the puck hit the crossbar, but it was ruled that it clanked off the back bar and the goal stood.

John Schiavo tied the game at 14:11 of the second period. He redirected a shot from Tommy Muck over the right shoulder of Rodrigue for his second goal of the season.

Early in the third, van Riemsdyk tallied his fourth of the year as he put home a rebound near the right post. The play was reviewed to make sure the puck crossed the line and it stood.

The Mavericks tied it at 10:45 when Justin Woods fired a shot from the right circle that got through Rodrigue. He was knocked into the crease and the referee blew the whistle. After talking it over with the linesmen, he went to the tablet to review the play. The call was changed to a good goal and gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead.

Wichita pulled Rodrigue with less than a minute left, but Schiavo found an empty-net to make it 4-2.

With the loss, the Thunder winless skid hits 14.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play and killed all five chances for the Mavericks.

Johnson and Watts extended their point-streaks to seven games as Watts collected his 22nd assist of the season. Michal Stinil has points in four-straight. van Riemsdyk has goals in back-to-back games.

The Thunder finish the weekend tomorrow night in Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

