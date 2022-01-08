Blades Roll over Stingrays 5-2

January 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Everblades (18-8-3-3) clinched a two-game series sweep against the South Carolina Stingrays (10-17-3-0) on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory at Hertz Arena.

The Blades jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2:38 into the evening after a Ben Masella backhand shot from between the circles. Alex Aleardi and Joe Pendenza were given the assists. From the sharp angle, Pendenza scored for the second time on the weekend with 2:49 remaining in the first period to grow Florida's lead to 2-0.

It was another hot start for the Everblades in the second period, which saw Levko Koper drive home a pass from Masella 2:35 into the new frame. South Carolina got on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1 with a Jade Miller tip-in at the crease (5:20). After two periods, the Stingrays controlled the shots on goal category at 21-15 while still trailing by a pair.

Nathan Perkovich got the Blades back on track at 4-1 thanks to his snipe from the far circle after 44 seconds of play in the third period. Carter Cowlthorp responded point-blank alongside assistant Carter Allen to make it a 4-2 game and keep the Stingrays within range (9:26). A South Carolina timeout did not come to fruition as Jake Jaremko took advantage of an empty net to put the game to bed with a 5-2 outcome (9:26). The Everblades have now clinched a point in each of their last five games and are tied for first place in the South Division with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Next on the schedule is a three-game road trip for the Everblades, consisting of two contests at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Jan. 14 and 15) before a rare Monday afternoon tilt (Jan. 17) with the Atlanta Gladiators. This Friday's game at Greenville begins at 7:05 pm. The action will be carried on FloSports.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 when the Atlanta Gladiators come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Rum buckets for just $39! Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades tumbler courtesy of Millennium Physician Group. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Additionally, the Blades play on Saturday, Jan. 22 against Atlanta. Join us for First Responder Night presented by Muscular Dystrophy Association. Enjoy a special tribute to our first responders. Also, enjoy live music from TC Carter from 5-7 pm during our SAturday tailgate.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.