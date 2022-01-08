Americans Win Fifth Straight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 6-3 in Allen in front of an announced crowd of 3,259.

The Americans outscored the Oilers 3-0 in the third period despite being outshot 19-5. Antoine Bibeau with a 45-save performance in the game to win his sixth straight game.

"Bibeau was great tonight for us," said Americans forward Chad Costello. "He's the best goalie in the league and showed Tulsa that tonight. He gives us a chance to win every game he starts."

Costello had his best game of the season with a hat trick for Allen. He became the fourth player for the Americans this season to accomplish that joining Luke Henman, Gavin Gould and Branden Troock. Costello leads the Americans in scoring with 30 points.

Jack Combs had a four-point night for the Americans with a goal and three assists. He leads the Americans in plus/minus with a +8.

Chad Butcher extended his point streak to four games with a three-assist night. Butcher has the current longest point streak.

With the win on Friday night, the Americans tie Tulsa in the standings with 29 points each. The Americans have two games in hand on the Oilers.

The Americans honored Head Coach Steve Martinson before the game. Martinson collected his 1,100th victory last Sunday afternoon.

The Americans and Oilers play again on Saturday night in Tulsa. The Americans have won four straight road games.

