Thunder Ride Second Period Wave to Win in Portland

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder scored four goals in a stretch of 8:03 in the 2nd period to seize control of the game and ultimately claim a 5-2 win over the Mariners on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was a physical affair, that featured four fights throughout.

The Mariners scored the first two goals of the game, including the lone goal of the first period, which came in the first minute. On the power play, Alex Kile set up Nick Master for a redirect in the low slot just 52 seconds into the game to put Maine in front. The Mariners scored early in the second period was well, defenseman Nate Kallen surprising goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos with a shot from the right wall that snuck through. It was then that Adirondack made it's move. Jordan Kaplan and Shane Harper scored back-to-back at 4:25 and 5:14 of the second to quickly tie the game. The Thunder then scored consecutive power play goals, with tallies from Jake Ryczek and Robbie Payne to make it 4-2 by the 12:28 mark.

The Mariners were stronger in the third, but Sakellaropoulos made some timely saves to keep the two-goal lead in-tact. Payne hit the empty net with 2:30 left to seal the game. Mariners netminder Callum Booth made 28 saves in the loss. The game was also marked by four fights - three in the opening period. Maine's Ian McKinnon fought Adirondack's Alex Carrier while Jake Bricknell and Patrick Grasso dueled, followed by Marc-Olivier Duquette and Jimmy Mazza. In the first period, the most spirited of the fights took place between Alex Kile and Joe Masonius.

The Mariners (12-12-3-1) and Thunder will play the rubber game of their three game series on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's a 3:00 PM start and "Affiliation Day," featuring the return of the Bruins-themed throwback jerseys. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

