Oilers Fall to Americans in First Meeting of Season

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers fell to Allen 6-3 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.

Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring 3:01 into the contest, finishing a breakaway sprung by Phillip Beaulieu to set Allen up 1-0. Eddie Matsushima tied the game 1-1 with 2:40 left in the frame, sniping home a short-handed tally assisted by Jack Doremus.

Chad Costello kicked of the middle-frame scoring - with his first of three goals- completing a tic-tac-toe play 5:03 into the second. Branden Troock, jammed home a puck sitting on the post 13:08 into the second period, setting the score 3-1 in Allen's favor. Adam Pleskach answered 3:32 after with a hard-nosed, power-play goal of his own, cutting the deficit to one. Ryan DaSilva notched his first professional goal on the same five-on-three power play, tying the game with 30.3 seconds left in the second period.

Costello rifled a shot from the right circle over the shoulder of Daniel Mannella 7:22 into the final frame, givinh Allen a 4-3 lead. Jack Combs finished a power-play back-hander with 5:49 left in the game, extending the Allen lead to two. Costello finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds remaining.

Former NHLER Antoiune Bibeau stopped 45 of 48 shots in the American's victory.

Tulsa is back at the BOK Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, facing off against Allen on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers will wear special Autism Awareness jerseys, presented by Safelite Autoglass, which will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge to benefit Autism Oklahoma.

