Stars Score Seven to Sweep Grand Rapids
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, thumped the Grand Rapids Griffins 7-4 on Saturday night to complete a two-game series sweep at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Fredrik Karlstrom and Matej Blumel put the Stars on top by a pair of goals 14 seconds apart 6:27 and 6:41 into the first period, respectively. After the Griffins tied the game, 2-2, following two goals 43 seconds apart at 10:39 and then 11:22 from Cross Hanas and Jonatan Berggren, Logan Stankoven scored his fourth goal in four games with 49 seconds left in the period to give Texas another edge, 3-2.
The second period saw Mavrik Bourque swat a puck past Michael Hutchinson at 1:08 to give the Stars a 4-2 lead. The Stars then took a 5-2 lead at 11:26 when Blumel scored his second goal of the night. Twenty-nine seconds later, Antonio Stranges buried a shot and made it 6-2, which led to Grand Rapids making a goalie change. Stranges struck again for the Stars at 16:12, beating John Lethemon to make it 7-2.
In the third period, Amadeus Lombardi scored for the Griffins to cut the Stars' lead to 7-3 at the 3:55 mark. Tyler Spezia capped the 11-goal game by scoring with 4:42 left in regulation. Texas extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1-0) with the 7-4 victory.
In goal for Texas, Remi Poirier earned the win to move to 4-1-2 on the season and extended his streak of starts without a regulation loss to six games after making 37 saves on 41 shots. For the Griffins, Hutchinson came down with the loss and fell to 2-4-0 after allowing six goals on 18 shots. In relief, Lethemon made 12 stops on 13 shots against for Grand Rapids.
The Stars head to Colorado next weekend to take on the Eagles on Friday at 8:05 p.m. CST before closing out the two-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.
