Bears Blank Islanders

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (4-9-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-0 loss to the Hershey Bears (12-4-0-0) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

Bears netminder Clay Stevenson (5-3-0) made 25 saves to earn his league-leading third shutout of the season. Ken Appleby (2-3-0) turned aside 28 shots for Bridgeport.

Hershey scored once in the first period, twice in the second, and added another goal in the third to record its AHL-leading 12th win of the season.

Mike Vecchione opened the scoring just 4:45 into the game with a one-time release from the left circle that whistled past Appleby. Ethen Frank fanned on a shot from the doorstep, but the puck slid out to the perimeter for Logan Day, who snapped a pass to Vecchione for his seventh goal of the season.

Frank matched Vecchione with his seventh goal of the year 6:39 into the second period, tied for the team lead. Riley Sutter made it 3-0 at the 13:21 mark with a redirection on Colin Swoyer's point shot that beat Appleby's blocker.

Pierrick Dube capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush with Garrett Roe over the Islanders' blue line to complete the scoring at 11:21 of the third.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play. Hershey outshot Bridgeport, 32-25.

Kids Day: The Islanders finish their first "three-in-three" series of the season tomorrow afternoon with a 3 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena. Every Sunday is Kids Day, presented by Saturnina Events. All kids 12 and younger are eligible to receive a $10 ticket tomorrow afternoon, either online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

The contest can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning at 2:45 p.m.

