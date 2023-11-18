Bears Blank Islanders
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (4-9-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-0 loss to the Hershey Bears (12-4-0-0) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.
Bears netminder Clay Stevenson (5-3-0) made 25 saves to earn his league-leading third shutout of the season. Ken Appleby (2-3-0) turned aside 28 shots for Bridgeport.
Hershey scored once in the first period, twice in the second, and added another goal in the third to record its AHL-leading 12th win of the season.
Mike Vecchione opened the scoring just 4:45 into the game with a one-time release from the left circle that whistled past Appleby. Ethen Frank fanned on a shot from the doorstep, but the puck slid out to the perimeter for Logan Day, who snapped a pass to Vecchione for his seventh goal of the season.
Frank matched Vecchione with his seventh goal of the year 6:39 into the second period, tied for the team lead. Riley Sutter made it 3-0 at the 13:21 mark with a redirection on Colin Swoyer's point shot that beat Appleby's blocker.
Pierrick Dube capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush with Garrett Roe over the Islanders' blue line to complete the scoring at 11:21 of the third.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play. Hershey outshot Bridgeport, 32-25.
Kids Day: The Islanders finish their first "three-in-three" series of the season tomorrow afternoon with a 3 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena. Every Sunday is Kids Day, presented by Saturnina Events. All kids 12 and younger are eligible to receive a $10 ticket tomorrow afternoon, either online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.
The contest can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning at 2:45 p.m.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023
- Monsters Drop 7-5 Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Forces Overtime with Late Goal, Drops Shootout to Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Defeat P-Bruins, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Score Three Unanswered Goals in the Second Period to Power Past Crunch 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Eight Is Great. Blowout in Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Sweep Week With 4-0 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Come up Short, 3-2, Against Canucks in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- P-Bruins Bested by Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Throttle Admirals 5-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Blast Rocket, Win 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Bears Blank Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tristen Nielsen Scores the Winning Shootout Goal as Canucks Extend Win Streak to Five - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Fall to Marlies - Manitoba Moose
- Morning Skate Report: November 18, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dylan McIlrath Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Crunch Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hershey for 'Hockey Fights Cancer' - Bridgeport Islanders
- Weekend Stretch Continues for Hogs in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall to Canucks, 3-2, in Overtime - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Waeber Shutout, Dalpe Tally Lead Checkers to 1-0 Win in San Diego - Charlotte Checkers
- Jack Studnicka Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Win 3-2 in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Bailey Scores Again but Barracuda Comeback Comes up Short - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.