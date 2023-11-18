Monsters Drop 7-5 Loss to Amerks

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 7-5 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-4-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Emil Bemstrom struck first with a goal at 2:57 of the opening period with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtia and Kent Johnson but Rochester responded with a goal from Jiri Kulich at 11:49 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Just 47 seconds into the middle frame, Johnson converted on the power play recording a goal assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Brendan Gaunce. The Amerks answered with goals from Mason Jobst at 1:41, Isak Rosen at 1:59 and a tally on the man advantage from Brandon Biro at 5:39 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-2. Marcus Bjork started a comeback for Cleveland with a marker 44 seconds into the third period off feeds from Johnson and Pyyhtia. Bemstrom recorded his second goal of the night at 3:27 with helpers from Jake Christiansen and Johnson. Carson Meyer pushed the Monsters ahead with tally at 7:45 assisted by Gaunce and Bjork but Zach Metsa scored for the Amerks at 10:38 tying the game. Rochester took control of the game with goals from Riley Stillman at 14:53 and Rosen at 18:48 bringing the final score to 7-5.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 17 stops in defeat while Rochester's Dustin Tokarski made 26 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 3 - - 5 ROC 1 3 3 - - 7

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 1/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf ROC 24 1/4 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 17 6 7-3-0 ROC Tokarski W 26 5 3-1-1 Cleveland Record: 8-4-1-0, 4th North Division Rochester Record: 8-4-2-0, 3rd North Division

