Monsters Drop 7-5 Loss to Amerks
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 7-5 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-4-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Emil Bemstrom struck first with a goal at 2:57 of the opening period with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtia and Kent Johnson but Rochester responded with a goal from Jiri Kulich at 11:49 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Just 47 seconds into the middle frame, Johnson converted on the power play recording a goal assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Brendan Gaunce. The Amerks answered with goals from Mason Jobst at 1:41, Isak Rosen at 1:59 and a tally on the man advantage from Brandon Biro at 5:39 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-2. Marcus Bjork started a comeback for Cleveland with a marker 44 seconds into the third period off feeds from Johnson and Pyyhtia. Bemstrom recorded his second goal of the night at 3:27 with helpers from Jake Christiansen and Johnson. Carson Meyer pushed the Monsters ahead with tally at 7:45 assisted by Gaunce and Bjork but Zach Metsa scored for the Amerks at 10:38 tying the game. Rochester took control of the game with goals from Riley Stillman at 14:53 and Rosen at 18:48 bringing the final score to 7-5.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 17 stops in defeat while Rochester's Dustin Tokarski made 26 saves for the win.
The Monsters hit the road to face the Charlotte Checkers on Monday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 3 - - 5 ROC 1 3 3 - - 7
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 1/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf ROC 24 1/4 1/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 17 6 7-3-0 ROC Tokarski W 26 5 3-1-1 Cleveland Record: 8-4-1-0, 4th North Division Rochester Record: 8-4-2-0, 3rd North Division
