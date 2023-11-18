Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (6-5-1-0; 13 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (5-5-1-0; 11 pts.)
The Iowa Wild kick off a pair of weekend games against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. Iowa will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys and hold a winter clothing drive, presented by Scheels, benefiting Des Moines Public Schools.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 53-39-6-4 (27-22-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 26-17-5-4 at Rockford)
Last Time: The Wild defeated the IceHogs 4-2 on Nov. 10 in Rockford.... Iowa scored three goals in the second period... Jake Lucchini scored twice for Iowa... Pavel Novak scored his first AHL goal... Jujhar Khaira picked up his first goal of the season... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots to earn his third consecutive victory
2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups
TEAM NOTES
FOUR OR MORE: Iowa has scored four goals in three consecutive games... The Wild scored four goals last Friday at Rockford... Iowa has won all four games in which the team has scored four times this year... Iowa went 24-2-2-0 in 2022-23 when scoring four or more goals in a game
FIRST PERIOD DOMINANCE: Iowa has not allowed a first period goal in six consecutive games... The Wild have scored in the first period in four of those contests and won each time... Iowa had two streaks of four games without a first period goal against in 2022-23
THREE IN A ROW: Iowa has won three consecutive games ahead of Saturday's tilt... Each win has come in regulation... Iowa's longest win streak in 2022-23 lasted six games (Jan. 7-20)
STAR WARS
The Wild will wear a specialty Star Wars jersey on Saturday and hold an auction benefitting the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program
The jersey features several hidden uses of the letter W
"Let the Wookiee win" is written in Galactic Basic Standard underneath the jersey's front crest
FAST FACTS
Carson Lambos (+5), Jake Lucchini (+3), Greg Meireles (+3), and Mike O'Leary (+3) have finished with a positive plus-minus rating in each of the last three games
Lambos scored his first AHL goal in Iowa's 4-0 win last Saturday at Chicago
Brenden Miller recorded his first point of the season last Saturday with an assist on Iowa's first goal
HOT HANDS
Several Iowa skaters are in the midst of three game point streaks
Adam Beckman has three points (1-2=3) in his last three games
Jujhar Khaira has four points in three games (1-3=4)
Sammy Walker has recorded four assists in his last three games
Greg Meireles has a goal and two assists over the last three games
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Crunch Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hershey for 'Hockey Fights Cancer' - Bridgeport Islanders
- Weekend Stretch Continues for Hogs in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall to Canucks, 3-2, in Overtime - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Waeber Shutout, Dalpe Tally Lead Checkers to 1-0 Win in San Diego - Charlotte Checkers
- Jack Studnicka Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Win 3-2 in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Bailey Scores Again but Barracuda Comeback Comes up Short - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Heartlanders
- Wallstedt Shuts Out Chicago, Iowa Wins Third Straight
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves
- Lucchini Nets Two, Novak Scores First AHL Goal in Iowa's 4-2 Win at Rockford