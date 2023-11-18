Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (6-5-1-0; 13 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (5-5-1-0; 11 pts.)

The Iowa Wild kick off a pair of weekend games against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. Iowa will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys and hold a winter clothing drive, presented by Scheels, benefiting Des Moines Public Schools.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 53-39-6-4 (27-22-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 26-17-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: The Wild defeated the IceHogs 4-2 on Nov. 10 in Rockford.... Iowa scored three goals in the second period... Jake Lucchini scored twice for Iowa... Pavel Novak scored his first AHL goal... Jujhar Khaira picked up his first goal of the season... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots to earn his third consecutive victory

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa has scored four goals in three consecutive games... The Wild scored four goals last Friday at Rockford... Iowa has won all four games in which the team has scored four times this year... Iowa went 24-2-2-0 in 2022-23 when scoring four or more goals in a game

FIRST PERIOD DOMINANCE: Iowa has not allowed a first period goal in six consecutive games... The Wild have scored in the first period in four of those contests and won each time... Iowa had two streaks of four games without a first period goal against in 2022-23

THREE IN A ROW: Iowa has won three consecutive games ahead of Saturday's tilt... Each win has come in regulation... Iowa's longest win streak in 2022-23 lasted six games (Jan. 7-20)

STAR WARS

The Wild will wear a specialty Star Wars jersey on Saturday and hold an auction benefitting the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program

The jersey features several hidden uses of the letter W

"Let the Wookiee win" is written in Galactic Basic Standard underneath the jersey's front crest

FAST FACTS

Carson Lambos (+5), Jake Lucchini (+3), Greg Meireles (+3), and Mike O'Leary (+3) have finished with a positive plus-minus rating in each of the last three games

Lambos scored his first AHL goal in Iowa's 4-0 win last Saturday at Chicago

Brenden Miller recorded his first point of the season last Saturday with an assist on Iowa's first goal

HOT HANDS

Several Iowa skaters are in the midst of three game point streaks

Adam Beckman has three points (1-2=3) in his last three games

Jujhar Khaira has four points in three games (1-3=4)

Sammy Walker has recorded four assists in his last three games

Greg Meireles has a goal and two assists over the last three games

