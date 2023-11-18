Weekend Stretch Continues for Hogs in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs continue a busy weekend with an evening matchup with the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. Tonight's game is the second of three games in consecutive days for Rockford and the first of a two-game set against Iowa this weekend.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 5-5-1-0, 11 points (4th, Central)

Iowa: 6-5-1-0, 13 points (2nd Central)

Series vs. Iowa

The Hogs and Wild have split the previous two meetings of the season with Rockford winning 6-2 on Oct. 27 and Iowa earning a 4-2 victory of their own on Nov. 10. Brett Seney has two goals against the Wild so far this season for Rockford, and Iowa's Jake Lucchini leads the Wild with a pair of scores against the Hogs. Rockford's special teams have faired well through the previous two games against Iowa: the Hogs' power play is 3-for-6 against the Wild and the penalty kill is perfect in seven shorthanded chances.

Dach's First Pro Goal

Colton Dach scored his first professional goal on Friday against Milwaukee in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. The former second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks now has three points (1G, 2A) in his first six professional games after making his debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. Defenseman Josh Maniscalco picked up his first IceHogs point with an assist on the play.

First Point Point

Rookie center Marcel Marcel grabbed his first assist as a professional when he fired off of Milwaukee goaltender Tony Grosenick for teammate Antti Saarela to stash in the net. The Czech turned 20 years old on Halloween and has now appeared in four games with Rockford after making his debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. Marcel was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and signed an AHL deal with the IceHogs prior to the start of the season.

King & MacDougall Called Up from Indy

Following a run of call-ups and an injury, the Rockford IceHogs recalled defensemen D.J. King and Ross MacDougall from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL on Thursday. King, 23, has one goal in six games with the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner played in 59 ECHL games last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Norfolk Admirals and racked up eight points (0G, 8A) in that span. MacDougall, 26, has posted four points (2G, 2A) in eight contests with Indy this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman skated in two regular season games with Indy last season after helping the University of New Brunswick capture a Canadian USports Atlantic University Sport (AUS) University Cup Championship. MacDougall made his AHL debut with the IceHogs on Friday against Milwaukee.

Phillips & Ross Recalled to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks announced last Saturday that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the IceHogs. Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season. The Blackhawks also announced on Thursday that defenseman Filip Roos has been recalled. Roos, 24, played 17 games with Chicago last season and registered three points (1G, 2A).

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa...W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa...L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

49-37-11-5

