Reign Fall in Shootout

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Andre Lee on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Andre Lee on game night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The Calgary Wranglers (11-1-1) came away with an extra point Friday night after a back-and-forth battle with the Ontario Reign (7-4-1-1) that ended in a shootout with a 5-4 score at Toyota Arena.

In his first game of the season after returning from injury, Andre Lee found the back of the net twice for Ontario. Alex Turcotte also had a multi-point night, scoring a goal and an assist for the Reign in a losing effort.

Date: November 17, 2023 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars - 1. Rory Kerins (CGY) 2. Andre Lee (ONT) 3. Clark Bishop (CGY)

W: Dustin Wolf L: David Rittich

Next Game: Sunday, November 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.