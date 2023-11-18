Reign Fall in Shootout
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Calgary Wranglers (11-1-1) came away with an extra point Friday night after a back-and-forth battle with the Ontario Reign (7-4-1-1) that ended in a shootout with a 5-4 score at Toyota Arena.
In his first game of the season after returning from injury, Andre Lee found the back of the net twice for Ontario. Alex Turcotte also had a multi-point night, scoring a goal and an assist for the Reign in a losing effort.
Date: November 17, 2023 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars - 1. Rory Kerins (CGY) 2. Andre Lee (ONT) 3. Clark Bishop (CGY)
W: Dustin Wolf L: David Rittich
Next Game: Sunday, November 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Andre Lee on game night
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall to Canucks, 3-2, in Overtime - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Waeber Shutout, Dalpe Tally Lead Checkers to 1-0 Win in San Diego - Charlotte Checkers
- Jack Studnicka Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Win 3-2 in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Bailey Scores Again but Barracuda Comeback Comes up Short - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Fall in Shootout
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions
- Reign Down Eagles, 4-2
- Ontario Gets Past Tucson, 2-1
- Roadrunners Top Reign in Overtime