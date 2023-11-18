Silver Knights Fall to Canucks, 3-2, in Overtime

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks in overtime, 3-2, at home on Friday evening. The team held their Military Appreciation Knight with specialty jerseys paying tribute to the U.S. military's newest branch, Space Force. Custom jackets and game-worn jerseys were auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and the Folded Flag Foundation.

Abbotsford got on the board first with a shorthanded goal four minutes into the period.

With just under eight minutes played, Brendan Brisson scored Henderson's first goal. Mason Morelli won the faceoff back to Grigori Denisenko, who passed it over to Brisson above the circles before firing in the one-timer. The game stayed tied at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Brisson scored his second of the night on the 5 on 3 power play halfway through the second period. Denisenko got his second assist of the game after passing it over to Kaedan Korczak at the blue line. He found a wide-open Brisson below the circle, giving Henderson their first lead of the game at 2-1. The score remained the same heading into the second intermission.

The Canucks tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period with a goal from Åman, which would eventually send the game to overtime.

Abbotsford scored just a minute into overtime with a goal from Studnicka assisted by Johansson, ending the game at 3-2.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 40 of 43 shots on goal.

The Silver Knights will be back at home ice tomorrow for the final game of their back-to-back series against the Abbotsford Canucks. They'll face off on Saturday, November 18 at 3 p.m. PT.

