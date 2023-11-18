Morning Skate Report: November 18, 2023

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice for their second weekend matchup against the Abbotsford Canucks. The team grabbed a point in Friday's overtime loss, and look to bounce back in tonight's matchup.

Brendan Brisson scored both of the Silver Knights' goals against the Canucks. His second goal of the night, scored halfway through the second period, was Henderson's sole conversion on five power play opportunities.

PENALTY PROBLEMS

There was a singular theme after Friday's game: too many penalties. The Silver Knights gave Abbotsford six chances on the man advantage, including nearly a full two minutes of a 5-on-3 in the third period. Although goaltender Jiri Patera was able to stave off the Canucks' special teams unit, making 40 saves on the night, cleaning up those errors is a focal point for the team tonight.

"We still haven't played a full 60, I don't think," said forward Gage Quinney on Friday evening. "Like [Adam Cracknell] said, we ran into penalty trouble there at the end, myself included. Just bad penalties. We still got a point, so that's a positive, but tomorrow we'll be better."

Head Coach Ryan Craig echoed Quinney's sentiments about both the penalty trouble that the team found themselves in and Patera's efforts in containing its damage.

"We have some guys that really dug down, Jiri really battled for us behind them there," he said. "We got a point, but not happy with our discipline at all. We shouldn't take four penalties in the third period and we put ourselves in a big hole."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Jack Studnicka scored his first goal of the season in his first AHL game of the year to win the game for the Canucks in overtime. He played five games with the Vancouver Canucks earlier this year, scoring one point (1G, 0A) over that span.

Forward Nils Åman leads the Canucks in goals with seven in 13 games. He scored the game-tying goal less than two minutes into the third period, his eighth of the year. Åman leads the Canucks in goals and stands second in points with 15.

Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo has started five games for Abbotsford this season. He is averaging 3.64 goals against with a .894 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Forward Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day

Forward Byron Froese is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.