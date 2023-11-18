Iowa Forces Overtime with Late Goal, Drops Shootout to Rockford

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild countered a Colton Dach hat trick with a late game-tying goal by Adam Beckman but dropped a shootout by a 4-3 score to the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night.

Rockford took a 1-0 lead at 3:32 of the first period when David Gust whipped a shot from the right circle that deflected off the skate of Dach and past Zane McIntyre (25 saves).

Jujhar Khaira responded with a shorthanded goal for the Wild at 6:41. Stven Fogarty found Khaira with a clearing effort and Khaira elevated a backhand over Jaxson Stauber (25 saves).

The two teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1 with six shots apiece.

Dach picked up his second goal of the game at 11:35 of the middle frame during 4-on-4 action when he wired a wrister through a screen and over the blocker of McIntyre.

The IceHogs carried the 2-1 advantage into the break and outshot Iowa 23-12 through 40 minutes.

Rockford extended their lead to 3-1 just 1:03 into the third period. After Gust hit both posts, Dach jumped on a follow-up opportunity and scored his second goal of the game.

Iowa responded just 23 seconds later. Brenden Miller sent the puck over to David Spacek at the right point and Spacek snapped a shot through traffic in on Stauber. Pavel Novak finished off the rebound on his backhand to pull the Wild back within a goal.

The Wild forced overtime with a game-tying goal at 18:01 of the third period. With McIntyre pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Khaira fed a cross-ice pass to Beckman in the right circle for a one-timer past Stauber. Carson Lambos also picked up an assist on the goal.

Neither team was able to score in overtime. Sammy Walker and Cole Guttman each scored in the second round of the shootout before Dach sealed the game with a goal in the bottom of the third round.

Rockford outshot Iowa 29-28. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the man advantage and held the IceHogs scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. for a rematch with Rockford.

