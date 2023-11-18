Moose Fall to Marlies

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (5-7-0-0) clashed with the Toronto Marlies (8-3-2-0) on Saturday afternoon for the second game of a six-game road swing. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 victory against Belleville on Friday.

Toronto opened the scoring 54 seconds into the contest. Logan Shaw, the former Moose forward, was left alone in front and beat Collin Delia with a quick shot. The Moose responded at the 2:31 mark of the stanza. Declan Chisholm drove into the zone and found Parker Ford, who fired a shot from distance that deflected off a Toronto defender and past Dennis Hildeby. The Marlies restored the lead with a goal from Alex Steeves. Topi Niemela found the forward, who snapped a shot past Delia from the dot. Toronto pushed further ahead shortly after, as Pontus Holmberg found twine after an open look. The goal prompted Manitoba to call Delia to the bench in favour of Thomas Milic. Manitoba drew back within a goal with seven seconds left in the frame. With the Moose waiting on a delayed penalty, the squad attacked into the offensive zone. Chisholm fired a shot through traffic that rebound out through a maze of sticks and legs, where it was picked up and shot home by Nikita Chibrikov. Manitoba trailed 3-2 after the first 20 minutes and was outshot 10-8.

Toronto restored the two-goal lead 2:05 into the second. The Marlies attacked down the ice on an odd-man rush and Shaw beat Milic with a shot under the pad. With under five to in the frame, the Marlies struck again. Steeves fought off a defender in front and sent the puck over the shoulder of Milic. Manitoba was down 5-2 after 40 minutes of play and was outshot 12-2 in the middle stanza.

Toronto padded its lead with a breakaway goal in the third period off the stick of Dmitry Ovchinnikov at the 5:17 mark. The Marlies added another marker, as Tommy Miller found the back of the net with under five to play after a shot through a pair of Moose defenders. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with two stops, while Toronto's Hildeby notched the win and finished with 14 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"Just a disappointing effort from everybody really. I don't think we were ready to go tonight. It definitely showed."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has recorded assists in consecutive contests

Nikita Chibrikov has posted goals in back-to-back games

Declan Chisholm has registered three assists over his past two games

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing with a rematch against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.