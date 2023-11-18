Silver Knights Come up Short, 3-2, Against Canucks in Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks in the shootout. 3-2, at the Dollar Loan Center Saturday afternoon. The team held a pregame ceremony for Adam Cracknell to honor his 700th AHL career game.

Abbotsford got on the board first with a goal by Aätu Raty just over halfway through the first period.

In the second period, Max Sasson doubled the Canucks' lead twelve minutes into the period.

Mason Geertsen scored his second of the season to make the game 2-1, assisted by Mason Primeau. He sent it behind the net, with Jakub Demek holding off two Abbotsford defenders to allow Geertsen to grab the puck and score a wraparound goal.

Sheldon Rempal tied the game at 2-2 with a few minutes left in the third, with Tyler Benson grabbing an assist. He passed it to an undefended Rempal in the slot, where he fired it in to score the game-tying goal.

The score remained 2-2 for the rest of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

As overtime remained scoreless, the game proceeded to the shootout. Tristen Nielsen scored the lone shootout tally for the Abbotsford Canucks, giving them a 3-2 victory.

Goaltender Jordan Papirny saved 30 of 32 shots on goal, as well as stopping all shots in overtime.

The Henderson Silver Knights will head on the road for a matchup against the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, November 21 at 6:30 PST.

