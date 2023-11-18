Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #12: Tucson Roadrunners (7-4-0-1) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (7-5-0-0)

Time: Saturday, November 18, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek, #76 Jake Jackson

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners head into their third-straight game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and game two of the weekend series. Both sides played a hard-fought game on Friday that ended in a 3-2 shootout win for Coachella Valley. The Roadrunners look to make it two out of three in seven days against the Firebirds while collecting five of a possible six standings points after Friday's shootout.

Three things:

Cameron Hebig is riding a two-game point streak, having two assists Friday and two goals Sunday and is now up to four points in six games played this season. He joins Dylan Guenther as the only two players on the team with multiple points in back-to-back games. Guenther had two-straight multiple point games on November 4 and November 8 with two assists in each game.

In their last two games against Coachella Valley, the Roadrunners have taken a 2-0 lead and have not allowed a Firebirds lead in regulation. Their 2-0 lead on Friday night was crucial to snag a point in the shootout.

Dylan Guenther had five shots in the first period and eight shots total in Friday's game. He joins Jan Jenik with the most shots in a single game by a Roadrunner after Jenik had eight shots in Coachella Valley on Sunday. Overall Guenther leads the team with 38 shots, seven more than the next player with Josh Doan who has 31.

What did they say?

"It's like every game with them is close, up and down, we've got to learn from our mistakes and win (Saturday)."

Defenseman Patrick Koch after Friday's shootout loss and what the team needs to do to bounce back on Saturday.

Latest Transactions:

-Jan Jenik was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (NHL).

-On Thursday, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

-Milos Kelemen was recalled to Arizona on Monday.

Number to Know:

27- The total number of skaters the Roadrunners have played this season with the addition of defenseman Peter Diliberatore, who was plugged into the lineup on Friday. Including goalies, 30 have dressed for the team this season.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The Game can also be viewed on AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.