Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win Over Roadrunners

The Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners in a shootout on Friday night by the final score of 3-2. Kole Lind and Devin Shore each scored in the shootout to help the Firebirds snap their three-game losing skid.

The Roadrunners potted the first goal of the game after a defensive miscue led to Dylan Guenther being left alone in front of the Firebirds' net. Guenther beat Chris Driedger to make it a 1-0 game at 16:29. Tucson extended their lead on the first AHL goal for Patrick Koch 3:48 into the second period.

The Firebirds found the back of the net in the final minute of the middle frame. After a 5-on-3 powerplay concluded, Shane Wright muscled the puck past Matt Villalta to get Coachella Valley on the board with 21 seconds left. Max McCormick and Logan Morrison were awarded the assists on Wright's sixth goal of the season.

In the closing minutes of the third period, John Hayden put the puck on net and Marian Studenic hopped on the rebound to tie the game. Studenic's goal was his sixth of the season and came with just 2:15 left. The secondary assist belonged to Cale Fleury. The 2-2 tie held through 60 minutes, forcing overtime.

Coachella Valley had to kill off a 4-on-3 powerplay in overtime following a Connor Carrick tripping penalty. After some close looks towards the period's final seconds, the game went to a shootout.

Tucson's Guenther rang his shot of the post and Firebirds' captain Max McCormick was stoned by Villalta in the opening round of the shootout. John Leonard got the Roadrunners on the board but was countered by Devin Shore who tied it up. Chris Driedger stuffed Zach Sanford on his attempt, putting the game on the stick of Kole Lind, who beat Villalta to secure the win for Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds outshot the Roadrunners 44-29 while powerplay went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill finished the night 3-for-3. The win moves Coachella Valley to 7-5-0-0 on the season.

The Firebirds rematch the Roadrunners on tomorrow night at Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ. Puck drop is slated for 6pm PT.

