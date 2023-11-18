Dylan McIlrath Loaned to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

McIlrath, 31 has recorded three assists in 11 games with Hershey this season and leads the Bears in penalty minutes (23). He appeared in one game with Washington this season, logging a fight versus Vegas.

The 6'5", 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath, Hershey's captain, added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears' run to the Calder Cup championship. McIlrath also registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes. In 571 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 116 points (27g, 89a).

The Bears visit the Islanders in Bridgeport tonight at 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night; all fans are welcome post-game to take part on the ice to shoot for a holiday turkey. Purchase tickets for the game.

