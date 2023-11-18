Bears Sweep Week With 4-0 Win Over Islanders
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Bridgeport, CT) -The Hershey Bears (12-4-0-0) completed a sweep of their weekend series (and a perfect 3-0-0-0 week overall) with a 4-0 shutout win over the Bridgeport Islanders (4-9-1-0) on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena.
Mike Vecchione opened the scoring for the second straight night, beating Ken Appleby by one-timing a pass from Logan Day for his seventh of the season at 4:45 of the first period; Ethen Frank received a secondary assist on the goal.
Clay Stevenson notably kept Bridgeport off the board in the opening frame with eight saves, including a glove save on a breakaway by former Bear Brian Pinho at 12:52.
Frank deflected Vincent Iorio's shot from the point to increase the lead to 2-0 at 6:39 of the second period for his seventh of the season, with Mike Sgarbossa earning a secondary assist.
Riley Sutter widened the lead to three for Hershey when he redirected a shot from the blue line by Colin Swoyer for his first of the season at 13:21, with Matt Strome getting a secondary helper.
Pierrick Dubé closed out the scoring in the third period when Chase Priskie sent the puck up the left wall in the defensive zone to Garrett Roe, who broke in with Dubé and passed to the winger, allowing him to stash his sixth of the season at 11:21.
Shots finished 32-25 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson went 25-for-25 in securing his fifth victory of the season and his league-leading third shutout; Appleby went 28-for-32 in the defeat for Bridgeport. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night; all fans are welcome post-game to take part on the ice to shoot for a holiday turkey.
