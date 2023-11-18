Wolf Pack Score Three Unanswered Goals in the Second Period to Power Past Crunch 5-2
November 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hosted the Syracuse Crunch inside the XL Center for their second and final meeting this season on the backend of a home-and-home series. The teams were tied 1-1 at the halfway mark of the game before three unanswered goals kickstarted the offense for the Wolf Pack in a 5-2 victory over the Crunch.
Matthew Robertson's first goal of the season at the 15:40 mark of the second period would prove to be the game-winner, as he let off a seeing-eye shot from the point that beat Hugo Alnefelt low. Robertson's tally was one of three unanswered goals by the Wolf Pack that gave them the necessary breathing room to skate away with the win.
The Wolf Pack struck early in the opening frame, as Karl Henriksson netted his first of the year at 1:40. Adam Sýkora forced a turnover behind the Crunch net, and his wraparound try was rebounded to the stick of Henriksson who quickly snapped it under the glove of Alnefelt to put Hartford up 1-0.
The Wolf Pack could not convert on a five-on-three opportunity as the Crunch held them to two shots, highlighted by an Alex Belzile breakaway stoned by the pad of Alnefelt. Minutes later at 10:26, Mitchell Chafee scored an equalizer for Syracuse to make it a 1-1 game, beating Louis Domingue through the five-hole.
The energy shift was short-lived, as Hartford immediately jumped ahead 29 seconds later, courtesy of Brett Berard's third of the season. Alnefelt's pass behind his net was intercepted by Jonny Brodzinski, who found Berard for the quick wraparound goal.
Robertson's goal to make it 3-1 came a minute after Syracuse killed off Hartford's fourth powerplay of the night. A big scrum ensued following Robertson's tally that resulted in another Hartford powerplay.
A pretty passing play coordinated by Brennan Othmann and Riley Nash gave Belzile a back-door tap-in to put the Wolf Pack up 4-1 at 17:01 of the second period.
Daniel Walcott saw an early dangerous chance in-tight that Domingue tracked. Walcott later went off for roughing after mixing it up with Anton Blidh, negating the Crunch's third powerplay of the night.
The Crunch pulled their goalie on the powerplay for a brief six-on-four but were unable to convert. Bobby Trivigno would ice it at 16:11 with an empty netter for his second of the year. Syracuse showed some fight, striking late courtesy of Ilya Usau to make it 5-2, but it would not be enough to spark a comeback.
The Wolf Pack are set to square off against Providence Bruins this Wednesday night at the XL Center! The Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2023
- Monsters Drop 7-5 Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Forces Overtime with Late Goal, Drops Shootout to Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Defeat P-Bruins, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Score Three Unanswered Goals in the Second Period to Power Past Crunch 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Eight Is Great. Blowout in Belleville - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Sweep Week With 4-0 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Come up Short, 3-2, Against Canucks in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- P-Bruins Bested by Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Throttle Admirals 5-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Blast Rocket, Win 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Bears Blank Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tristen Nielsen Scores the Winning Shootout Goal as Canucks Extend Win Streak to Five - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Fall to Marlies - Manitoba Moose
- Morning Skate Report: November 18, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dylan McIlrath Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Crunch Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hershey for 'Hockey Fights Cancer' - Bridgeport Islanders
- Weekend Stretch Continues for Hogs in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall to Canucks, 3-2, in Overtime - Henderson Silver Knights
- Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Waeber Shutout, Dalpe Tally Lead Checkers to 1-0 Win in San Diego - Charlotte Checkers
- Jack Studnicka Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Win 3-2 in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Bailey Scores Again but Barracuda Comeback Comes up Short - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Score Three Unanswered Goals in the Second Period to Power Past Crunch 5-2
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Crunch Come to Town
- Wolf Pack See Road Point Streak Snapped in 5-3 Loss to Crunch
- Wolf Pack Open Home-And-Home Set with Crunch
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Grant Gabriele to PTO