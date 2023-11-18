Bailey Scores Again but Barracuda Comeback Comes up Short

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (3-6-3-0) fell behind by a pair of goals in the first period on Friday at Tech CU Arena and could never recover, falling 5-2 to the Colorado Eagles (7-5-3-0).

In the loss, Justin Bailey made it back-to-back games with a goal and Ozzy Wiesblatt (2) notched his first in his last six.

In the opening 20, at 3:07, the Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Riley Tufte fed a pass to Ben Meyers (2) on a two-on-one, and the sophomore forward swiped it home. At 8:01, on Colorado's first power play, Oskar Olausson (5) made it goals in consecutive games and extended the Eagles' lead to 2-0. The Barracuda would cut the advantage in half with two minutes and 46 seconds remaining in the first as Bailey (6) poked in a loose puck on the power play after Henry Thrun had hit the post just moments prior.

In the second, the Eagles would get the only goal of the frame 25 seconds into the period as Meyers (3) blasted in a one timer.

In the third, the Barracuda would get some life from its fourth line and Wiesblatt (2) would be the beneficiary of the efforts as he received a pass in the middle from Brett Kemp and snapped a shot past Justus Annunen at 7:31. The Barracuda thought they had tied the score later in the period, but the Nick Cicek's bid was waived off due to goaltender interference. The Eagles would seal the win with a hat-trick empty netter from Meyers (4) and another empty-netter from Keaton Middletom (1).

The Barracuda and Eagles faceoff again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tech CU Arena for Hometown Heroes Night. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

